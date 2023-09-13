Financial Contrast: South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) versus CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CapStar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CapStar Financial pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CapStar Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Volatility & Risk

CapStar Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

42.5% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CapStar Financial and South Plains Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapStar Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

CapStar Financial currently has a consensus price target of $17.35, suggesting a potential upside of 24.91%. South Plains Financial has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.29%. Given CapStar Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CapStar Financial is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CapStar Financial and South Plains Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapStar Financial $118.35 million 2.44 $39.02 million $1.51 9.20 South Plains Financial $189.45 million 2.39 $58.24 million $3.81 7.01

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CapStar Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CapStar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CapStar Financial and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapStar Financial 20.31% 9.35% 1.03% South Plains Financial 24.19% 12.83% 1.16%

Summary

South Plains Financial beats CapStar Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, PPP, and other loans, as well as business term loans, home equity loans, and equipment financing and lines of credit to small and medium sized businesses. In addition, it offers telephone and online banking, and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.