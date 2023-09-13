Financial Review: Vox Royalty (VOXR) & Its Competitors

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) is one of 86 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vox Royalty to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vox Royalty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vox Royalty Competitors 665 2986 3811 94 2.44

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 255.95%. Given Vox Royalty’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vox Royalty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Vox Royalty pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of -18.9% and pay out -1,360.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vox Royalty and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $11.08 million $330,000.00 -104.50 Vox Royalty Competitors $5.08 billion -$24.97 million -10.92

Vox Royalty’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vox Royalty. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vox Royalty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty -5.35% -1.59% -1.34% Vox Royalty Competitors -40.47% -4.87% -0.95%

Summary

Vox Royalty peers beat Vox Royalty on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

