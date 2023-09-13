First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 1,540.9% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Pacific Price Performance
OTCMKTS FPAFY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 15,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,921. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Pacific has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.09.
First Pacific Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.
First Pacific Company Profile
First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.
See Also
