First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.40

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $54.19, with a volume of 1457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $727.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.