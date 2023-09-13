Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Fiverr International has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $47.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

