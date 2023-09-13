Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Reduced by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.6% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $312,964,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,230,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

