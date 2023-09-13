Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,934 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000. Hershey comprises about 1.2% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $6,271,596.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,114,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,723,963.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $6,271,596.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,114,347 shares in the company, valued at $550,723,963.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,470 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,407. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.64. 333,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,035. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $206.69 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

