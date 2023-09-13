Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,851 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.32. 1,656,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,720. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.68 and its 200 day moving average is $146.20. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

