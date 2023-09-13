Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,991,000 after purchasing an additional 239,938 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 131,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.52) to GBX 1,050 ($13.14) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.64) to GBX 1,280 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NGG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.73. 144,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.74. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

