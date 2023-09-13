Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Xcel Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,421,000 after acquiring an additional 312,791 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.03. 1,205,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,090. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

