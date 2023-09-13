Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,791 Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.