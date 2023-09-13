Fortis Group Advisors LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.0% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after acquiring an additional 274,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,961,000 after buying an additional 284,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 182,561 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 732,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 134,570 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 198,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,774. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

