Fortis Group Advisors LLC Invests $913,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,347,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $161.55. 403,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,223. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

