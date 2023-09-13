Fortis Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

