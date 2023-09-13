Fortis Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $822,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 247.2% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.85. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.53. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $96.37.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.