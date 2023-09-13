Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,669. The company has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

