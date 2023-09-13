Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,486 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.09 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,694 shares of company stock worth $5,687,746 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

