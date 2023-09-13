Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,403 Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after buying an additional 290,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 185.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 102,911 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. 166,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,278. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.58%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.04%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

