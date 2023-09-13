Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,159 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,159 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after purchasing an additional 820,957 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,828,000 after buying an additional 82,563 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 303,324 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

