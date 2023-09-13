Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 59,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. 8,404,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,561,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.