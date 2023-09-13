Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 287.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,038,000 after purchasing an additional 705,084 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,972,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,336,301. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

