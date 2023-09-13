Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $496,000 Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 786,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,597,000 after buying an additional 27,634 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 731,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,051. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

