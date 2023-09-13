Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $38,191,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.85. The stock had a trading volume of 278,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.43. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

