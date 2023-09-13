Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Franchise Brands Price Performance

Shares of LON:FRAN opened at GBX 162 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £313.92 million, a PE ratio of 5,516.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.47. Franchise Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.13).

Get Franchise Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Franchise Brands

In other Franchise Brands news, insider Mark Fryer purchased 34,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £45,295.81 ($56,683.53). 51.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through B2B, Filta International, B2C, and Azura segments. It offers drain clearance solutions to commercial customers, including facilities management, construction, manufacturing, education, retail, insurance, water utilities, and public sectors under the Metro Rod name; emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb name; fryer management and grease, drain management, and cooking oil filtration services to restaurants, supermarkets, stadiums, healthcare, education, hotels, and amusement parks under the Filta name; and designs, installs, and services adoptable and non-adoptable pump stations under the Willow Pumps name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.