Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.
Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance
NYSE FT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.08.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
