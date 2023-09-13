Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

About Franklin Universal Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

