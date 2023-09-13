Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Director Max Alan Reichenthal Purchases 2,000 Shares

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) Director Max Alan Reichenthal acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Friedman Industries stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,101. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $96.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Friedman Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Friedman Industries

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.