Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

