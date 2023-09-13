Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 603 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 55.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 742,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,725,000 after purchasing an additional 264,768 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 200,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,809 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,481. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $301.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

