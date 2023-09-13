Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

