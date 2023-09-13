Front Row Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,021.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $262,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,138,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,352,000 after acquiring an additional 525,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $974,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $197.08 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $197.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

