Front Row Advisors LLC Invests $165,000 in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,273,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 486.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 670,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 555,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 409,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,692,000.

QYLD stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.1731 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

