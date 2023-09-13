Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for 0.9% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $95.95 and a one year high of $167.86.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

