Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases 680 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 134,474 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHF opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

