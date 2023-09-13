Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

