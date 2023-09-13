Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

