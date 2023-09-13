Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DE opened at $405.44 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $417.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

