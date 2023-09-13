Front Row Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 380,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,755,000 after buying an additional 63,972 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $123.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

