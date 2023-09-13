Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 287.7% in August

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 287.7% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

