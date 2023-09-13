G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 2,366.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in G. Willi-Food International by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

NASDAQ WILC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908. G. Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

About G. Willi-Food International

The company also recently disclosed a Thrice Yearly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 13.3%. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is currently 77.03%.

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.