GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

