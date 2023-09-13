Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 540 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 66.6% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 14.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 122,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $826,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1,265.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,155,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $299.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.