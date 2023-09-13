Garde Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,909 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,002,250,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,244,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,732,160. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of -521.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.80.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $106,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,613,619 shares of company stock worth $49,216,461 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

