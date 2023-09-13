Garde Capital Inc. Buys 1,240 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $603,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $678,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 207.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $59.63.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

