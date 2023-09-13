Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 5,225 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $45,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. Bank of America raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,302,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.82. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 947,536 shares of company stock valued at $29,232,213. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

