Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $558.31. 274,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,469. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $549.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.26.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

