Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,529. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

