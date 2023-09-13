Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 87,660 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 82.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.22. 996,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407,150. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $96.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average of $84.80.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

