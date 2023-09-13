Garde Capital Inc. Has $15.83 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 38,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,106. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

