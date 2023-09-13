Garde Capital Inc. Has $368,000 Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,357 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,439 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 41.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

BTU stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,488. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

