Garde Capital Inc. Has $506,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -515.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

